Spirits company planning crowdfund campaign

Cash call

Buck & Birch is growing its brand

An East Lothian spirits producer is planning a crowdfunding round after securing a national distribution deal.

Buck & Birch, which curates foraged flavours of the wild and turns them into spirits, liqueurs and ready-to-drink cocktails, has seen online sales soar during lockdown and has secured a partnership with national distributor Sip & Savour.

This will see its products introduced to on and off-trade venues across the UK. The company said online sales rose 350% in the year to the end of March 2021.

Tom Chisholm, creative director and co-founder of the Macmerry-based firm, said: “As a small company in the competitive world of drinks and spirits it has been vital for us to partner with a distributor who has the connections, industry knowledge and passion to help us grow our brand. Working with Sip & Savour is hugely exciting and we cannot wait to see where it leads us.”

The company has developed a new tasting room at the distillery which can double as a research and development facility. It has also used a loan from the Energy Saving Trust to refurbish its facilities.

This has enabled the company to improve its production methods and minimise energy use.