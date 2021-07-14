Spanish holidays setback as Covid cases soar

New alert

By a Daily Business reporter |

Many holidaymakers could be caught by changes

Tourists and the travel industry have beeb plunged into renewed chaos after the Balearics were downgraded from the green list to amber.

Two weeks after being given quarantine-free travel status, the popular Spanish islands, which include Majorca, Ibiza and Mallorca, have seen a surge in Covid infections.

According to the Spanish government, case rates on the Balearics have more than tripled in the past two weeks.

The islands were added to the green watchlist at the end of June, encouraging thousands of British holidaymakers to make late bookings.

The latest revision to the amber list means that from next Monday those arriving in the UK who have not received two vaccinations would need to self-isolate for 10 days and take two PCR tests. This is likely to hit younger travellers.

Bulgaria and Hong Kong have been put on the green list but Croatia and Taiwan are the ‘green watch list’ which means they can be reverted back to amber at any moment.

There is speculation that ministers have been recommended to put France on the red list.

Italy, Germany and Poland are among the destinations most likely to be added to the Government’s green travel list,

Danni Hewson, AJ Bell financial analyst, said: “Any imminent changes to the UK’s travel green list is bound to prompt a few butterflies but when speculation begins to mount that one of travel’s big holiday favourites might be destined to jump straight to red without passing through the amber stage and travel businesses are going to start to feel pretty sick and tired.

“There have been falls across the board today with TUI the biggest loser.

“The Balearics is a big draw for Brits looking for a spot of sunshine and there will already be a considerable number of tourists lounging around the pool worrying about what they’ll be faced with when they return.”