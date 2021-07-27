Main Menu

Growth plan

Space tech firm R3-IoT to go global after funding deal

| July 27, 2021

Co-founders Allan Cannon and Kevin Quillien 

Satellite-enabled connectivity start-up R3-IoT is planning international expansion after closing a £3.1million seed investment round led by US-based venture capital firm Space Capital, joined by the Scottish National Investment Bank.

Other investors include the University of Strathclyde, alongside North American-based Ryan Johnson, former CEO of BlackBridge, Nathan Kundtz, CEO of Rendered.ai, and Loren Padelford, former GM of Revenue at Shopify. Scottish Enterprise also becomes a shareholder and continues to support the company.

Led by space technology experts Allan Cannon and Kevin Quillien, R3-IoT addresses challenges organisations face in digitising business operations, products, and services due to a lack of, or unreliable communications infrastructure.  

Allan Cannon, CEO and Co-Founder of R3-IoT said: “The funding round is clear recognition of the potential for our platform to broaden the reach of existing satellite technologies by focusing on what has been, up until now, the ‘missing piece’ in  digitisation.   

“We have ambitious plans and are in a strong position to accelerate our international growth strategy and take advantage of the rapid advances in space communications and IoT technology, from our base in Scotland. 

“The investment will drive continued innovation and commercialisation of our technology ahead of market launch and help establish North American operations, where we are already seeing strong demand.” 

The company’s expansion plans will also see 20 roles created over 18 months in its engineering, technical, sales and marketing functions. 

Advisers on the investment were US-based legal firm Wilson Sonsini and UK-based law firm Harper Macleod.  

News, Deals & Enterprise, Scotland, Technology & Health No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

McVities-Glasgow

Action group calls for new McVities plant to save jobs

Set to close: the McVities plant in Glasgow’s east end Campaigners trying to save theRead More

New Lothian bus - Alexander Dennis

Free bus travel for under-22s from next year

Encouraging use of public transport is part of eco-agenda Free bus travel to Scottish residentsRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.