Skeoch to chair university business school board

Keith Skeoch: alumnus of Sussex University

Former Standard Life Aberdeen chief executive Keith Skeoch has been appointed chairman of the University of Sussex Business School advisory board.

Mr Skeoch, a Sussex alumnus, succeeds Dominic Rossi – former global chief investment officer of Fidelity International – who is retiring.

Mr Skeoch joined Standard Life Investments in 1999 as chief investment officer and became CEO in 2004. He joined the main board of Standard Life following demutualisation in 2006.

He was named chief executive of Standard Life in 2015 and then co-chief executive of Standard Life Aberdeen (SLA) following the merger with Aberdeen Asset Management in 2017. He stepped down as chief executive of SLA in September 2020.

He is currently chairman of the Investment Association, interim chairman of the Financial Reporting Council, chairman of the Edinburgh International Festival and a member of the UK Takeover Panel. He is also a trustee of the Standard Life Foundation.

Commenting on his appointment, Skeoch said: “I am looking forward to working closely with the business school and fellow advisory board members. The school is a world leader in energy and development economics, and sustainability research.

“With its commitment to the United Nations Principles of Responsible Management Education, the school is preparing future business leaders to uphold standards in ethics, responsibility and sustainability which are vital in tackling the impact of climate change and the environmental threats facing society and the planet.

“The university has long been recognised for its tradition of engaging with business and the community to stimulate innovation through partnership to benefit the wider society, which is something I strongly believe in.”

Steve McGuire, dean of the business school, said Skeoch’s “wealth of expertise and experience” in the financial sector will be highly valuable as the school continues to “strengthen its position as a leading, global business school”.

He added: “Keith already has a long-standing relationship with the university and as a supporter of the business school. In 2015, he was awarded an honorary doctorate from the university in recognition of his contributions to the finance industry. As a Sussex alumnus, he continues to inspire both our current students and recent graduates.”