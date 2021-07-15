Main Menu

Law

Shoosmiths takes new space in Garment Factory

July 15, 2021

Barry McKeown: expanding the footprint

UK law firm Shoosmiths has taken office space in Glasgow’s innovation district, leasing about 5,000 sq ft of space on the fifth floor of The Garment Factory.

Other tenants include broadcaster Channel 4, digital transformation firm Incremental Group, and software firm AutoRek.

Shoosmiths has been based in West Regent Street since September 2019 and has been recruiting at senior level.

Barry McKeown, partner and the newly appointed head of Shoosmiths’ Glasgow office, said: “Shoosmiths’ decision to expand its footprint in Glasgow with office space at The Garment Factory is a direct result of the significant upturn in business we have developed in the west of Scotland since opening a small hub in the city centre 18 months ago.

Shoosmiths’ clients include Glasgow City Council, Watkins Jones, Bellway Homes, Sigma Capital Partners, Robertson Homes, Pernod Ricard, Amey, and Graham’s The Family Dairy.

