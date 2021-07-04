Shephard to succeed Russell as Galbraith chairman

Property

Galbraith, the independent property consultancy, has appointed Andrew Shephard as chairman, succeeding Iain Russell in September. Mr Shephard (pictured), who comes from a rural business background, is former chairman of accountancy firm Johnston Carmichael.

He said the firm was “well placed to go from strength to strength.”

Mr Russell added: “He brings with him tremendous board level experience and we look forward to him working closely with our broad based partnership, talented employees and our CEO Martin Cassels to support the further development of our business.”

Mr Cassels added: “Like many businesses, whilst we have faced challenges over the last year or so we have emerged stronger and performed extremely well. We have a strong vision to look forward grow and develop.”