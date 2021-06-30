Senior trio among more than 30 promotions at Azets

Accountancy

James Fennessey, Blaire Milne and Fiona Robertson

James Fennessey‘s appointment as a restructuring partner at accountancy firm Azets, and the promotion of Blair Milne, also a restructuring partner, to the senior leadership team for Scotland, lead a number of promotions across the business.

Mr Fennessey is a specialist in developing turnaround solutions for companies in financial distress and advising on all forms of solvent and insolvent procedures.

He has extensive experience of managing restructuring and insolvency cases across the commercial, public and third sector and will play a key role working with businesses in distress, their advisers and banks.

Mr Milne is one of Scotland’s senior restructuring and insolvency practitioners with a wealth of experience managing many high-profile cases, including the recent administration of Cairngorm Mountain Railway.

He has particular expertise of issues facing the construction, hotel and leisure sectors and is an expert on debt management and restructuring solutions for both businesses and individuals.

As part of the leadership team for Scotland he will play a key role helping to grow the Azets restructuring and insolvency service line.

In addition, Fiona Robertson has been promoted to director of corporate finance.

A former ‘Emerging Dealmaker’ of the year, Ms Robertson has extensive experience leading acquisitions, disposals, MBOs, finance raising, strategic reviews and domestic and cross border M&A for SMEs, multinationals, private equity and banks.

Azets has promoted 30 other staff across Scotland, including six senior managers and seven managers.

Commenting on the promotions, Peter Gallanagh, Azets’ CEO for Scotland and the North said: “We congratulate our partners and staff for their very well-deserved promotions.

“Azets is growing rapidly and we are creating a wide range of opportunities across the business, not just in Scotland but throughout the UK and internationally.

“The business is investing heavily in the infrastructure and systems that will help our staff flourish in their careers, including the ability to now ‘WFA’ – Work from Anywhere – which is essential as we embrace the hybrid workplace model.

He added: “Azets in Scotland recently announced plans to double the size of the business during the next five years and will be creating around 250 additional jobs.

“It is probably now one of the best times to start a career in accountancy and we hope that our focus on staff development will encourage the next generation of talent to join the profession.

“I am also hopeful that our diverse range of flexible working arrangements, including term-time, part time and reduced weekly hours may encourage others who have had time out from their career to consider taking a step back into the profession.”