Scottish Enterprise doubles support for young

Extra funding

Evelyn McDonald: ‘significant role’

A further £75,000 has been made available to high growth firms after Scottish Enterprise increased its contribution to Scottish EDGE.

It will enable the funding competition to support a further seven applicants of its Young EDGE category for businesses with directors under the age of 30.

The latest round of Scottish EDGE opens today with applications accepted via the Scottish EDGE website until 10 August. A live pitching final and awards ceremony will follow later in the year with up to 41 businesses expected to receive awards ranging from £10,000 to £100,000.

Linda Hanna, interim chief executive of Scottish Enterprise, said: “Scottish Enterprise is fully committed to supporting up-and-coming entrepreneurs and start-ups.

“We have a long-standing relationship with EDGE and are delighted to provide funding to double the number of awards made in the competition’s Young EDGE category.

Evelyn McDonald, CEO of Scottish EDGE said: “The downside of supporting innovative new businesses through a high-level funding competition is the frustration of having to turn away a number of arguably deserving businesses.

“This additional funding from Scottish Enterprise will allow us to play a significant role in an even greater number of young Scottish entrepreneurial success stories at a time when it’s needed most.”