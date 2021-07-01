Scotland Test in Romania called off due to Covid

Georgia game still on

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Decision: Mark Dodson (pic: SNS Group).

Scottish Rugby has been forced to cancel next Saturday’s Test against Romania in Bucharest after several members of the Scotland men’s camp tested positive for COVID-19.

All players and staff are currently isolating as per Scottish Government guidelines, and have been in enforced self-isolation since travelling back from Leicester on Sunday.

Authorities say they have every intention of fulfilling the following week’s international fixture against Georgia in Tbilisi on Saturday 17 July, however the current situation remains fluid and that match is subject to review and further testing.

As the non-positive players and staff leave isolation in the coming week, they will be subject to further medical assessment and testing prior to returning to a graduated training regime.

Scottish Rugby chief executive, Mark Dodson, said: “Player welfare is paramount in every decision that we make as an organisation, and unfortunately we’ve ran out of time to allow our players to recover and train properly for the Romania fixture.

“We’re clearly disappointed, and I feel massively for both our group of players and management, as well as the Romanian Rugby Federation, however our squad’s health and wellbeing must come first.

“We still have every intention of travelling to face Georgia the following week, subject to further medical review and testing, and we’ll hopefully be in a position where a large section of the squad will be able to return to a graduated training regime next week.”

Scotland Interim head coach, Mike Blair, said: “As a camp – of both management and players – we’re obviously massively disappointed that we’ll be unable to travel and face Romania next weekend, however it is 100 per cent the correct decision, taking into account the health and wellbeing of this group.

“We’ll continue to work closely with Dr James Robson and the medical team at Scottish Rugby.”