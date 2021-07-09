Scotland abandon summer tour after Georgia call-off

Covid KO's clash

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Disappointed: Mike Blair (pic: SNS Group).

Scotland have been forced to abandon their summer tour plans after cancelling the upcoming match with Georgia in Tblisi amid a coronavirus outbreak in their hosts’ camp.

Georgia had to call off their Test match in South Africa after recording six positive Covid-19 cases in the build-up to the fixture and with the subsequent need for a 12-day period of isolation and further medical assessment, the meeting with the Scots has also been hit.

Games against England A and Romania were also called off due to Covid and with the men’s summer schedule now concluded, players have been released back to their respective clubs.

Scotland interim head coach Mike Blair said: “As a playing group and management team, we’re obviously massively disappointed as the Georgia match was a challenge we were looking forward to, especially given that our last two fixtures have been called off.

“However, like all decisions during this pandemic, player welfare must always come first, and our thoughts are certainly with those affected in the Georgian camp as we have been through a similar situation.

“It’s clearly been a frustrating couple of weeks given the positive cases and subsequent cancellations, however I can’t fault the hard work and effort put in by this group of players through what has been a tough period.

“We’ll see plenty more from them in years to come if they continue with the same drive that we’ve seen in this short time together.”

The squad had returned to graduated training at Oriam this week after four positive tests.