Scale Up Scotland inviting applications

New cohort

By a Daily Business reporter |

Sir Tom Hunter: “scale-ups are where the real economic growth will come from”

Entrepreneurs looking to scale their business are being invited to apply for the next Scale Up Scotland programme founded by The Hunter Foundation and Entrepreneurial Scotland.

Free to successful applicants, the programme is recruiting its third cohort, having supported 36 businesses to date. The 18-month programme supports businesses with the potential and desire to grow sales beyond £20 – £30 million.

In the last year total revenue for businesses in the second cohort grew by over 100% to £54 million and job creation was up 80%, despite the impacts of Covid-19.

The programme offers a blend of experiential, business and peer-to-peer learning, taking entrepreneurs through the critical components of business scale-up. Those taking part will learn from domestic and international business leaders.

Sir Tom Hunter, founder of The Hunter Foundation, said: “The need for scale-ups as we emerge from this crisis has never been greater; start-ups are great but scale-ups are where the real economic growth will come from for Scotland.

Scale Up Scotland will support up to 20 businesses during this programme. The cost of the programme is funded by The Hunter Foundation and Scottish Enterprise, however participants are required to meet their own travel and accommodation costs.

The formal delivery of the programme takes place on Thursdays and Fridays with an approximate eight-week gap between each event.