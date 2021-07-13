Rory: Missing cut at Scottish Open could prove a bonus

149th Open Championship

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Feeling good: Rory McIlroy (pic: SNS Group).

Rory McIlroy says missing the cut at the Scottish Open could be a blessing in disguise as he chases Open glory at Royal St George’s.

The Northern Irishman struggled to make an impression at The Renaissance Club and failed to make the weekend action.

His failure in East Lothian allowed him to head to Sandwich earlier than scheduled, however, a change of plan which he hopes has given him a little edge ahead of the 149th Open, which tees off tomorrow.

“You never want to miss a cut but as they go, the Scottish Open wasn’t a bad one,” said the 2014 Open champion.

“To be down here and get a few holes in on Saturday and Sunday felt like I got a bit of a head start, which feels good.

“I feel like I figured something out on Sunday here, which has been really good.

“You always learn more about your game when you’ve missed a cut or struggled or not played as well. I’ve always learned more from disappointments and from not doing as well.

“I’ve tried to figure out, okay, why did this week not go so well, and then you give yourself a couple of thoughts and they’re fresh in your mind going into the next week.

“That’s why I say in golf there’s always next week, and that’s a great thing because you can right some wrongs pretty quickly. I’ve been able to do that in the past.”

The four-time Major winner is among the later starters, going out at 3.21pm in the company of US Ryder Cup star Patrick Reed and Aussie Cameron Smith.

Flying the flag for Scotland in Kent is Robert MacIntyre, the left-hander out at 2.59pm alongside American stars Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele.

Spaniard Jon Rahm is the hot favourite to land his second Major of the year.

Selected tee-times:

0752 P Casey, A Ancer (Mex), I Poulter

0803 B Koepka (USA), J Kokrak (USA), G Higgo (Rsa)

0925 J Spieth (USA), B DeChambeau (USA), B Grace (Rsa)

0958 S Lowry, J Rahm (Esp), L Oosthuizen (Rsa)

1009 S Cink (USA), L Westwood, M Kaymer (Ger)

1020 D Johnson (USA), W Zalatoris (USA), J Rose

1253 T Finau (USA), B Horschel (USA), A Hadwin (Can)

1304 P Cantlay (USA, M Fitzpatrick, R Fox (Nzl)

1315 F Molinari (Ita), M Leishman (Aus), M Wallace

1326 C Morikawa (USA), C Conners (Can), S Munoz (Col)

1448 P Mickelson (USA), T Hatton, K Kisner (USA)

1459 X Schauffele (USA), R MacIntyre, R Fowler (USA)

1510 J Thomas (USA), T Fleetwood, A Scott (Aus)

1521 R McIlroy, P Reed (USA), C Smith (Aus)

1532 H Stenson (Swe), M Homa (USA), M Kuchar (USA)