Robot developer Crover hits crowdfund target

Monitoring device

Crover: ‘better technology’

Crover, an Edinburgh company developing a robotic device used to verify the condition of stored grain, has hit its £150,000 crowdfunding target.

With 20 days of its campaign left on the Crowdcube platform it hopes to raise further funds.

The company has already received £600,000 in innovation prizes and grants and will use the new finance to begin small series manufacturing. This will help with setting up additional pilots in the UK, EU, and potentially the US by next year.

The team has grown to 12 full-time equivalents and the company has been listed among the new generation of Scottish start-ups with sustainability at their core.

Lorenzo Conti, Crover’s founder, said: “All the credit for this success goes to all of you that are believing in us. Thanks to our investors we have a chance to begin to tackle the inefficiencies of the agri-food system.”

Jon Knight, non-executive director and former head of AHDB Crop Protection Unit, said: “Farmers spend a lot of time and effort producing a good quality crop…and then it goes into store.

“The grain storage part is still a bit of a Cinderella subject and monitoring grain can be very time-consuming. It means making a lot of records, making those records available to different people.

“There is real value in developing better technology, with the ability to move within the grain and that can record condition information, in this particular space.”