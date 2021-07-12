RJ McLeod secures further turbine work with Banks

Kype Muir project

Gordon Thomson: ‘significant investment’

RJ McLeod has been awarded a key contract by Banks Renewables which is installing some of the biggest wind turbines in the UK.

The Kype Muir extension near Strathaven in South Lanarkshire involves 15 turbines which will tower 200 metres over the landscape.

RJ McLeod will deliver the “balance of plant” contract which embraces all the supporting components and auxiliary systems of a power plant needed to deliver the energy, other than the generating unit itself. These may include transformers, inverters and supporting structures. It is one of the largest contracts available as part of the project.

The 15 turbines will combine with Kype Muir wind farm’s existing 26 and combined they will produce up to 155MW of electricity every year. This is enough to power about 112,000 homes, equal to a city larger than Aberdeen.

Construction work is due to start in the coming weeks and it is hoped that Kype Muir Extension will be generating electricity by the end of next year.

Jamie Corser, business development manager at RJ McLeod said: “Being a Scottish company that’s been around since the 1950s, employing locally to sites is something we have always believed in and something Banks has always believed in. We’re very much on the same page.”

Gordon Thomson, head of projects at Banks Renewables, said: “It’s great to be working with RJ McLeod again after the excellent relationship we built with them during the construction of our Middle Muir and Kype Muir wind farms.

“Onshore wind farms deliver significant investment in rural areas in Scotland. Our Kype Muir wind farm alone will invest almost £100 million locally to nearby communities around Strathaven over its lifetime.”

Red Rock in JV with Eni

Scottish offshore wind developer, Red Rock Power and Eni, the Italian energy company, have formed a 50/50 partnership as they prepare to make a joint bid with the support of transmission company, Transmission Investment in the forthcoming ScotWind offshore leasing round.

The companies will also consider future renewable opportunities in Scotland and combine their wind farm development and offshore expertise, harnessing a common desire to support the net zero transition.