Real Good Dental backed by private equity firm

| July 6, 2021

RGD is a top 10 practice in the UK

Real Good Dental, with over 350,000 patients across 46 practices in Scotland, has received undisclosed funding from TriSpan, a London-based private equity firm.

Alongside routine dental care, RGD offers aesthetic services under its Westerwood Health brand.

It was founded in 2012  by Dr Satinder Dhami and Dr Jagdeep Singh Hans and is now among the top 10 dental operators in terms of the number of practices.

The funding was supported by Keyhaven Capital.

Paul Graham, Mike Hodges and Hannah Gaskell of Christie & Co acted on behalf of Real Good Dental.

