Rangers to host Real Madrid in glamour friendly

Game marks 150th anniversary

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Ibrox-bound: Carlo Ancelotti (pic: SNS Group).

Rangers are to conclude their pre-season preparations with a friendly against Real Madrid at Ibrox later this month.

The Spanish giants will take on the Scottish champions in Glasgow on Sunday 25 July in a fixture to mark the hosts’ 150th anniversary.

Steven Gerrard’s side kick off the defence of their league title against Livingston six days after the clash with the team which finished third in La Liga last season.

The glamour friendly with Carlo Ancelotti’s star-studded outfit will be just the second time Real Madrid have played at Ibrox, the previous occasion being in the first round of the European Cup in season 1963/64.

The match, Real’s first of their pre-season schedule, kicks off at 6pm and will be staged the day after Rangers entertain Brighton.

“This meeting is sure to be a superb occasion, and a fantastic test for Steven Gerrard’s side ahead of the UEFA Champions League qualifiers as two of European football’s most famous names go head to head,” said a Rangers statement.

Ibrox striker Alfredo Morelos is said to remain a signing target for Porto, though suggestions an offer of £10 million has been tabled for the Colombian appear premature.

The 25-year-old isn’t expected to join up with his team-mates for pre-season training just yet, with Gerrard granting him time off after being on Copa America duty.

Colombia were knocked out after a penalty shoot-out defeat to Lionel Messi’s Argentina.