Rangers face Malmo or Helsinki for play-off spot

Champions League qualifying draw

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Rangers have impressed in Europe (pic: SNS Group).

Rangers’ opponents in their Champions League third qualifying round tie will be Swedes Malmo or HJK Helsinki from Finland.

Celtic have been drawn to face either Dutch side PSV Eindhoven or Turks Galatasaray if they can overcome Midtjylland in the second qualifying round.

The Hoops welcome the Danes to Parkhead tomorrow for the first leg before the return on Thursday, 28 July.

Rangers will be away from home for their first leg on 3/4 August, Ibrox hosting the return on 10 August as Steven Gerrard looks to build another strong run in Europe.

Getting through the third qualifying round ties will see teams into the play-off round, which will be played over 17/18 and 24/25 August.

Losing sides at the third qualifying round stage drop into the Europa League play-off round (19 and 26 August).

St Johnstone were handed a dream draw with the Scottish Cup winners due to take on the losers of the PSV-Galatasaray clash in the Europa League third round qualifier.

Rangers, meanwhile, have been forced to call off their pre-season friendly against Blackpool due to a Covid outbreak in the English club’s camp.

The match was due to take place at Bloomfield Road on Wednesday.

Around 4500 Rangers fans had bought tickets to the game but the club has urged supporters not to travel to Blackpool with the match having been called off.