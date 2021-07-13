Police launch investigation into SNP fund-raising

Probe under way

Nicola Sturgeon insists every penny can be accounted for (pic: Terry Murden)

Police Scotland has launched a formal investigation into the SNP’s finances after seven complaints were made about donations to the party.

The probe will focus on £660,000 given to the party since 2017 for use in a second independence referendum campaign.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, whose husband is SNP chief executive Peter Murrell, has insisted that “every penny” of cash raised in online crowdfunding campaigns would be spent on campaigning for another poll.

MP Douglas Chapman resigned as SNP treasurer, saying he had not been given enough financial information to do the job. Fellow MP Joanna Cherry quit the party’s management board in a dispute over “transparency and scrutiny”.

A member of the public has also lodged a claim of fraud within the party with Police Scotland which said a full inquiry has now been launched.

A spokesman said: “Police Scotland has now received seven complaints in relation to donations that were made to the Scottish National Party.

“After assessment and consultation with the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service, we will now carry out an investigation.

“Inquiries are continuing and anyone who has any information which may assist with this investigation is asked to contact police.”