Birmingham expansion

Phlo launches second online pharmacy hub

| July 27, 2021

Nadeem Sarwar, right, with chief commercial officer Adam Hunter (pic: Terry Murden)

Phlo, the UK’s first online pharmacy providing a same-day medication delivery service, has expanded to Birmingham.

It is the Glasgow-based company’s first pharmacy hub outside London where it launched in early 2020.

Phlo is a registered NHS pharmacy which has raised £1.65 million via a crowdfunding initiative. It has 14,000 registered NHS and private patients.

Nadeem Sarwar, founder & CEO of Phlo Digital Pharmacy, commented: “We are absolutely delighted to have launched Phlo’s same-day pharmacy service in Birmingham.

“Our pharmacy is based in the heart of Birmingham employing local pharmacy staff and courier drivers.”

Naila Dad, chief pharmacy officer, added: “Increasingly more patients are realising the benefits and convenience of managing their healthcare digitally, as highlighted by the recent pandemic.

“Since we launched in early 2020, we have seen a significant increase in our patient numbers, highlighting the need for a service like Phlo.”

Although it is based in Scotland, Phlo does not operate north of the border because the electronic prescription service that it uses is not available north of the border.

