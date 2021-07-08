Persimmon sales near 2019 levels | WH Smith stores deal

Daily Business Live

9am: FTSE 100 sharply lower

The FTSE 100 plunged in early trade, down nearly 86 points at 7,065.18 following a weak session in Asia, as minutes from the latest US Federal Reserve meeting showed the central bank discussed slowing stimulus.

Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said: “In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slumped by nearly 3% as Chinese tech stocks experienced a major sell-off amid fears of further regulatory interference.”

He said the fact that miners and banks are under the cosh in London suggests investors have started to worry again about the strength of the economic recovery.

7am: Persimmon sales strong

House builder Persimmon said first half home sales approached levels achieved in 2019.

The group’s ongoing strong performance and cash generation, would see it return 110p per share of surplus capital as a single additional interim dividend payment in relation to the financial year ended 31 December 2020.

Dean Finch, group chief executive, said: “Customer demand for our new homes has been strong right across the UK with healthy sales reservation rates through the period. The group has an excellent forward order book at the end of June of £1.82bn.”

7am: WH Smith

The stationer and travel agent has won 18 technology and accessories stores across a number of UK airports, including London Heathrow, London Stansted, Manchester, London Luton, Birmingham and East Midlands.

These stores will trade under the InMotion brand.

In a fully recovered travel environment, the company anticipates that these stores will deliver sales of c.£60m per year.

It said while both travel and high street businesses continue to be impacted by the current trading environment, irts is encouraged by the improving trends.

In the 18 weeks to 3 July 2021, UK Travel total revenue was 32% of 2019 income. In the week to 3 July, total UK Travel revenue was 38% of 2019.

Total revenue for the high street business in the 18 week period was 86% of 2019. This performance reflects high street footfall which remains below pre-pandemic levels. However, the firm’s websites, including funkypigeon.com, continue to deliver a good performance.

7am: Deliveroo expanding

Deliveroo said it will create 400 technology jobs following a surge in sales figures, which showed that the amount spent by customers almost doubled to £3.4 billion in the first half of the year.

Global markets

In Asia this morning, worries over the Chinese tech sector and the threat of censure, along with rising Covid-19 numbers weighed on traders.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 slid 200 points or 0.7% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was 2.4% lower. The Shanghai Composite saw a 0.6% drop.

In the US, Apple and Amazon were among mega-cap firms heading up market gains and notching new record closes as Wall Street ended higher. Minutes from the last Federal Reserve meeting showed officials were divided on economic signals.

The S&P 500 closed at a fresh record high , up 0.34%, while the Dow Jones and Nasdaq rose by 0.3% and 0.01% respectively.