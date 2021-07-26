One Year No Beer seeks to fund alcohol control course

£500,000 target

One Year No Beer, an online toolkit which supports those trying to reduce or eliminate alcohol consumption, has launched a crowd-funding campaign to raise £500,000.

The new investment be will used to continue OYNB’s global growth, enhance its app technology, and further scale its lifestyle support system.

OYNB was launched as a free service in 2015, by founder Ruari Fairbairns, a North Berwick based former stockbroker, who decided to take a break from alcohol following enormous social, peer and corporate pressures. After realising the effects were life-changing, he decided to help others improve their relationship with alcohol.

New data from Public Health England show a rise in drinking and alcohol-related deaths since Covid lockdown measures came into effect. The organisation reported a 21% rise in alcoholic liver deaths in England between 2019 and 2020 with an additional 12.6m extra litres of alcohol sold in shops and supermarkets in that period.

The company so far raised over £1.8m from more than 500 investors including ex-Facebook director Mark Cowan; CEO and founder of Spartan and Death Race, Joe De Sena; and former global head of mergers and acquisitions at HSBC, Alain Renaud.

OYNB now has more than 80,000 members in 137 countries and has generated over £2.2m in revenue with 85% growth in its Alcohol-Free Challenge sales between February and June this year.

Mr Fairbairns said: “The funds will further support scaling of the business including the development of native IOS and Android Apps which will make our service easily accessible to a wider audience.

“Our core mission remains focused on reducing individuals’ alcohol consumption and addressing negative habits through various behavioural science and positive psychology programmes.

“With research showing the detrimental impact of Covid restrictions on mental health and a significant rise in alcohol consumption as well as alcohol-related deaths, there’s a growing need both in the UK and across other parts of the world for the benefits of our programme.”

