North Star to award support vessels work to UK yard

Ships contract

Andrew Duncan: ‘providing local content’

The world’s first hybrid vessels to support the offshore wind market are to be built at an undisclosed UK shipyard.

Aberdeen headquartered North Star Renewables is working in collaboration with Southampton based naval architects Chartwell Marine and said the contract will be awarded in September.

Two vessels will be built to complement North Star’s growing service offshore vessel (SOV) fleet and will be delivered in 2022 and 2023.

The hull form, equipment selection, innovation features and comfort are all focused specifically to suit the demands of offshore wind operations.

Support vessel

The “daughter craft” are used by the offshore wind industry to safely transfer technicians between the in-field SOV, where they live while working offshore, to the wind turbines to undertake routine or remedial maintenance.

They also provide essential emergency safety and rescue cover, a core 24/7 service that North Star has been delivering to the oil and gas sector in the North Sea for the past 40 years.

The firm’s renewables director, Andrew Duncan, said: “The UK has the world’s largest offshore wind market backed by an experienced and innovative supply chain.

“We are committed to providing local content opportunities where possible, through direct and indirect employment, partnerships and supply chain – our annual spend is tens of millions of pounds.

“This is an exciting period for our business, as we continue on this journey with Chartwell Marine towards becoming the first SOV operator in the world with a fleet of hybrid daughter craft built right here in the UK.”