Nine expressions of interest in green port plan

| July 31, 2021
Nine expressions of interest in setting up a green port in Scotland have been submitted to the Scottish Government.

The Scottish green port model adapts the UK Government’s freeport model by including conditions on such things as fair work and pay, inclusivity and net zero targets.

Green port operators and businesses in the zone can benefit from a package of tax and customs incentives.

Talks continue between the Scottish and UK governments to agree a joint proposal that best meets the needs of business and communities in Scotland.  

Notes of interest have been submitted for the following areas of Scotland:

  • Shetland
  • Orkney
  • Cromarty Firth
  • Aberdeen and Peterhead
  • Montrose
  • Dundee
  • Firth of Forth
  • Glasgow City Region
  • Cairnryan

Business Minister Ivan McKee said: “With nine notes of interest submitted by industry and public bodies to help deliver these plans, it is evident our ambitions on fair work and net zero are aligned to the interests of business.

“With clear industry support we would once again encourage the UK Government to recognise that green ports are aligned to the needs of businesses and communities in Scotland.”

