Nine expressions of interest in green port plan

Trade zones

Charles Hammond, CEO of Forth Ports which has expressed interest

Nine expressions of interest in setting up a green port in Scotland have been submitted to the Scottish Government.

The Scottish green port model adapts the UK Government’s freeport model by including conditions on such things as fair work and pay, inclusivity and net zero targets.

Green port operators and businesses in the zone can benefit from a package of tax and customs incentives.

Talks continue between the Scottish and UK governments to agree a joint proposal that best meets the needs of business and communities in Scotland.

Notes of interest have been submitted for the following areas of Scotland:

Shetland

Orkney

Cromarty Firth

Aberdeen and Peterhead

Montrose

Dundee

Firth of Forth

Glasgow City Region

Cairnryan

Business Minister Ivan McKee said: “With nine notes of interest submitted by industry and public bodies to help deliver these plans, it is evident our ambitions on fair work and net zero are aligned to the interests of business.

“With clear industry support we would once again encourage the UK Government to recognise that green ports are aligned to the needs of businesses and communities in Scotland.”