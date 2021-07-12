New owner for Links Dental Practice in Edinburgh

Dentists merge

New owner for dental surgeries

Links Dental Practice, which has four surgeries in Edinburgh, has been sold to Scottish multi-site operator, Dr Mark Skimming of the Pain Free Dentistry Group for an undisclosed price.

LDP was established in 1993 by Dr Edward Ross, with Dr Iain Stewart opening a dental practice next door in 1999. The pair worked alongside each other as friendly neighbours before joining forces in 2004.

The business grew quickly, leading to them opening two further surgeries. Today, the practice employs a team of 17 and has a patient base in excess of 10,000. The duo recently decided to take a step back from practice ownership but will continue post-sale as associates.

Dr Skimming said: “Links Dental Practice has enjoyed great success with Edward and Iain at the helm and I am delighted to have such a high-quality practice joining our portfolio.

“We look forward to continuing the growth of the business and upholding the excellent reputation for its loyal patient base.

Dr Ross said: “We are pleased and excited to be part of Mark’s group and the opportunities it holds for the future of the practice within the PFD family.”

Paul Graham, head of dental at Christie & Co, who handled the sale, said: “It was a pleasure to work on behalf of Edward and Iain who have built up a fantastic dental practice together. This is another quality site added to Mark Skimming’s highly successful group.”