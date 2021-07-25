Murray withdraws from tennis singles in Japan

Tokyo Olympics

By a Daily Business reporter |

Andy Murray on his way to victory in Rio

Andy Murray’s hopes of defending his Olympic gold medal have been shattered after the former world No 1 withdrew from his first round match just before it was due to start.

The Scot was due to play Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime but has suffered a minor thigh injury and was advised not to compete in both events. He will now focus on the doubles tournament.

Murray, who won gold in the singles at London 2012 and Rio 2016, had made a winning start in Tokyo in the doubles alongside partner Joe Salisbury.

“I am really disappointed at having to withdraw [from the singles] but the medical staff have advised me against playing in both events,’ Murray said in a statement.

“I have made the difficult decision to withdraw from the singles and focus on playing doubles with Joe.”

Murray had never played a match with Salisbury who is ranked Britain’s best doubles player.

Speaking after their first round success, Murray said: “I think we have the potential to be a really good team, I think the result today showed that.”

The pair will play Germans Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz.

Murray, who has had major hip surgery, missed the Australian Open in January after contracting coronavirus but won back-to-back matches at a Slam for the first time in four years at Wimbledon last month.

Meanwhile, the golf tournament at the Tokyo Olympics has suffered a setback with two of the competition’s biggest stars, World No 1 Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau, both out of the Games after positive coronavirus tests.