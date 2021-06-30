Murray thanks fans after digging deep to keep run alive

Wimbledon 2021

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Fired up: Andy Murray (pic: SNS Group)

Andy Murray beat Oscar Otte 6-3, 4-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2

Andy Murray paid tribute to the Centre Court fans after winning an epic five-set match against qualifier Oscar Otte to reach the third round.

The two-time Wimbledon champion had to draw on his legendary resolve to get past the German and set up a meeting with 10th seed Denis Shapovalov of Canada on Friday.

The 34-year-old took the opening set but found himself in danger after losing the next two before the players went off tied at 2-2 in the fourth to allow the roof to be closed due to the fading light.

The break came at the right time for Murray, who, with the raucous backing of the 7500 spectators allowed in to watch the match, fought back to take the final two sets and clinch victory in just under four hours.

“I hit some great shots to finish it but it was a tough match,” said the Scot, who has now reached the third round in all his 13 appearances at Wimbledon.

“I enjoyed the end, the middle part not so much. What an atmosphere to play in at the end.

“The whole crowd is amazing but there are a few guys in there that are getting me fired up. I needed everyone’s help tonight. They did a great job.

“I’m obviously tired and fell a couple of times. But considering everything I feel alright.”

Just over two years ago, Murray feared his playing days may be over due to an ongoing hip injury. Remarkably, he is now just one win away from making the second week of the championships having upset 24th seed Nikoloz Basilashivili in the first round.

Shapovalov, who will be well rested after a second-round walkover, will be a big step up in class for Murray.

With the energy he takes from the fans, though, anything is possible.

“The hips feel good,” he said. “A rest day and hopefully come out on Friday and play in an atmosphere like this.”