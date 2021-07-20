Main Menu

Multrees Walk boost as Canada Goose moves in

July 20, 2021

Canada Goose, an ethical manufacturer and retailer of hard-wearing luxury apparel., is opening its first store in Scotland in the autumn.

It has taken a double unit in Multrees Walk which will also help reverse recent closures in Edinburgh’s premier fashion street and coincides with the launch of the nearby St James Quarter.

Pat Sherlock, President EMEA, Canada Goose said: “We look forward to connecting with the local community, telling our brand story directly and providing an unfiltered and premium experience to Scotland’s urban adventurers.”

The two-floor space has been designed to combine the essence of Canada Goose with the tradition of Scottish craftsmanship; using bespoke furniture handcrafted using Harris Tweed by Richard England of Glencairn Furniture.

Canada Goose operates in more than 30 stores across three continents.

Last month, Canada Goose announced its commitment to end the use of all fur in its products.

