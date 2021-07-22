More key workers to be exempt from isolation

Pingdemic crisis

More businesses are being forced to close because of staff shortages

Key workers in the food industry will take daily Covid tests from Friday instead of self-isolating in order to avoid staff shortages, it has been announced.

The UK government said the tests would be implemented at 500 sites, such as supermarket depots and food manufacturers. Close to 10,000 staff will be affected.

The move is in response to the pingdemic which has led to many companies curtailing or closing operations as staff have been forced to stay away from work.

Frozen food chain Iceland said it was hiring 2,000 staff to cover for staff who were self-isolating. Co-op said it was “running low on some products”, and Lidl said the situation was becoming “increasingly difficult” and starting to have an impact on operations.

Pub chain Wetherspoon closed some of its pubs and the BBC is halting production of some of its local news programmes. From Monday, BBC One’s Breakfast programme will not include local news bulletins in the English regions until September.

Sandwich chain Pret has shut 17 outlets, and fast food business Greggs is shuffling staff between some sites to keep them open.

The new daily contact testing measures will begin at 15 supermarket depots from Friday although supermarket store staff will not be included.

Transport, emergency services, border control, energy, digital infrastructure, waste, the water industry, essential defence outputs and local government will also be given the new classification.

Scotland has launched a system of exemptions from self-isolation, covering workers in sectors such as health and social care. Under the scheme people working in a range of sectors including health and social care could avoid isolation. It is understood that supermarket workers and some airline staff could also be exempt. More details are due on Friday.

UK Environment Secretary George Eustice said: “We recognise there are some absences in the food supply chain so what we’re announcing is for the top four hundred or so sites, things like supermarket depots, and some of the key food manufacturers.

“We’re going to change the system, and enable them to test and return to work, so somebody who is contacted in future by test and trace or is pinged will be able to have daily contact testing for seven days and be able to carry on working, provided their tests remain negative.”

Mr Eustice added: “We’re still concerned about the level of hospitalisations, so we want to do what’s necessary to get the food supply chain working, but at this stage not go as far as including those stores.”

Hannah Essex, co-executive director of the British Chambers of Commerce, said: “Nearly half of the businesses we surveyed this week have had staff either off sick with Covid or self-isolating in the past two weeks.

“Pilot schemes for ‘test to release’ options have been running for some time now and we would urge the government to immediately bring forward the results of those test schemes and set out how this could be used to enable more double vaccinated people to avoid self-isolation beyond this narrow group of critical workers.”