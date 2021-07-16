McLaughlin sets out new vision for ScotlandIS

Digital technology

Alison McLaughlin: collaborative growth

ScotlandIS, the membership and cluster management organisation for Scotland’s digital technologies industry, has appointed Alison McLaughlin as chairman.

Ms McLaughlin (pictured) has a career steeped in Scotland’s tech sector. A graduate from the University of Glasgow, she worked for many years at Sopra Steria where she was pivotal to the company’s growth in Scotland.

She has recently joined tech company Exception as its sales director, having moved from her role as head of digital transformation at the Scottish Government.

Ms McLaughlin said: “Scotland has an enviable reputation as a centre of collaborative growth in the tech sector. ScotlandIS has a small professional team, which has made a big difference.

“The organisation has always been excellent at representing the breadth of industry views and has been instrumental in creating new tech clusters.

“Looking ahead, the tech sector has a huge role to play in the economic and social recovery from the pandemic and there is no doubt that government and climate technology are going to be of growing importance.

“We need to continue to work with the government to use Scottish innovation to enhance public services and operational resilience.”