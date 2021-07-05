Daily Business Live

8am: London edges lower

The FTSE 100 edged slightly lower at the open to trade just under 3 points down at 7,120.50.

7am: McColl’s ‘unaffected’ by Morrisons deal

McColl’s Retail Group said its wholesale supply contract with Morrisons will not be affected by any potential change in ownership of the supermarket chain, announced on Saturday.

The contract was extended in February 2021 by a further three years to January 2027, providing the business with even greater access to Morrisons’ grocery expertise and brand.

The company said its focus remains firmly on maximising efficiency in its wholesale supply arrangements and the successful rollout of Morrisons Daily conversions across the estate.

McColl’s said it “looks forward to continuing to build on the strong relationship developed with Morrisons over the years to serve our local neighbourhood communities with a high quality convenience offer.”

Global markets

Wall Street will be closed for the Independence Day holiday and Asia’s mixed performance is giving few pointers for the day ahead.

Crude prices slipped back after the United Arab Emirates rejected Saudi Arabian demands to maintain production levels.

The UAE wants to increase output, setting up a potential showdown at the oil cartel’s next major meeting.

UK traders will focus on the planned removal of lockdown restrictions in England on 19 July which will be more influential on the markets than the likely delay until August in Scotland.