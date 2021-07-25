McCartney to address fashion ‘damage’ at COP26

Summit call

Stella McCartney: the fashion industry’s impact has gone under the radar

Fashion designer Stella McCartney will address the harmful impact of the sector on the environment in an address to the COP26 Climate Summit taking place in Glasgow later this year.

Ms McCartney is a forthright campaigner on climate an environmental issues and is among the first of the A-list speakers named for the event in November.

She believes the damage being done by the fashion industry has “gone under radar” and that action needs to be taken to put it on a more sustainable footing.

She joined a group of business and government leaders gathered together by Prince Charles ahead of last month’s G7 Summit of government leaders.

The Prince, who is also likely to be invited to COP26, has authored a Magna Carta-style charter to encourage the private sector to invest in climate action. He has been championing the environment and climate change for decades.

Mary Robinson: former president of Ireland

Other headline speakers who will attend the New York Times Climate Hub in Glasgow, include Malala Yousafzai, the co-founder of the Malala Fund, Mary Robinson, first woman president of Ireland and chairman of The Elders, a group of global leaders working together for peace, justice and human rights.

Also speaking will be the artist Oliver Jeffers, and the author and philosopher Roman Krznaric.

They will join more than 150 contributors in the hub including leading climate strategists, innovators and leaders of industry.

Preparations for the Glasgow event are being stepped up with ministers from more than 50 countries arriving in London today for “critical” talks to lay the groundwork for global climate action.

COP26 president-designate, Alok Sharma, the former UK Government Business Secretary, will host officials over two days to try and build common ground and sketch the outline of any agreement that can be reached in Glasgow.