Mathieson leaves ASI to take CIO role at Aspen

Insurance

Aileen Mathieson: compelling opportunity

Aileen Mathieson is leaving Aberdeen Standard Investments to join Bermuda-domiciled insurer and reinsurer Aspen Insurance as group chief investment officer.

Ms Mathieson’s appointment comes just 17 months after she was appointed global head of insurance at Aberdeen Standard Investments, part of what is now Abrdn, and two years after joining ASI from Zurich. where she was CIO and UK head of wealth management. Both roles were based in London.

Prior to that she was CFO at Edinburgh-based Nucleus Financial Group and also held senior roles at Diageo, EMI Music – including a spell in Poland – and KPMG.

Her new role is effective from 15 November and sees her replace the retiring Bryan Astwood. Ms Mathieson will be based in London and will join Aspen’s group executive committee.

Mark Cloutier, Executive Chairman and Group CEO at Aspen, said: “Aileen brings an impressive track record in managing investments in the insurance sector and, with her excellent leadership experience and strong communication skills, I look forward to her being an active and engaged member of our executive team.”

Ms Mathieson commented: “I’m excited to join Aspen; the opportunity to join a dynamic organisation with strong momentum and a clear vision for its future was compelling.