Main Menu

£10m project

Luxury apartments plan for Glasgow south side

| July 30, 2021

Proposed Waverley Park Apartments

A developer behind some of Glasgow’s luxury residential developments has unveiled plans for a £10 million-plus project on the city’s south side.

Waverley Park Apartments, by Kelvin Properties, will consist of 34 homes over five storeys in the Shawlands area and is due to be completed in 2022.

News of the development follows the announcement of the £68 million redevelopment of Shawlands Arcade.

Waverley Park Apartments will be the first Kelvin Properties development delivered since the arrival of new land director Andrew Duncan, who joined from Cala Homes earlier this year.

Stephen McKechnie, founder of Kelvin Properties, said: “Shawlands is an area we have wanted to develop in for some time, and Waverley Park Apartments will be a fantastic addition to the area at a very exciting time.”

Founded in 1999, Kelvin Properties’s projects include the restoration of the former Broomhill Public School into a 68-apartment development at The Atrium.

Kelvin Properties is also responsible for the 36-apartment development at Candleriggs Court in the Merchant City, and the 20-unit development Mitchell Apartments at Finnieston.

, Property No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

McLellan-Works

Three firms move to refurbished McLellan Works

Refurbished: McLellan Works Three businesses are moving into the refurbished McLellan Works building in centralRead More

CBRE

CBRE acquires 60% stake in Turner & Townsend

CBRE said the deal will be transformational Commercial property agent CBRE is acquiring a 60%Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.