Luxury apartments plan for Glasgow south side

£10m project

Proposed Waverley Park Apartments

A developer behind some of Glasgow’s luxury residential developments has unveiled plans for a £10 million-plus project on the city’s south side.

Waverley Park Apartments, by Kelvin Properties, will consist of 34 homes over five storeys in the Shawlands area and is due to be completed in 2022.

News of the development follows the announcement of the £68 million redevelopment of Shawlands Arcade.

Waverley Park Apartments will be the first Kelvin Properties development delivered since the arrival of new land director Andrew Duncan, who joined from Cala Homes earlier this year.

Stephen McKechnie, founder of Kelvin Properties, said: “Shawlands is an area we have wanted to develop in for some time, and Waverley Park Apartments will be a fantastic addition to the area at a very exciting time.”

Founded in 1999, Kelvin Properties’s projects include the restoration of the former Broomhill Public School into a 68-apartment development at The Atrium.

Kelvin Properties is also responsible for the 36-apartment development at Candleriggs Court in the Merchant City, and the 20-unit development Mitchell Apartments at Finnieston.