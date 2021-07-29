Lloyds seals £400m Embark deal and declares dividend

Bank surges ahead

First big deal for Lloyds

Lloyds Banking Group has confirmed the £400 million acquisition of Embark, the privately-owned savings and retirement products group, alongside tomorrow’s half-year results statement.

It is the bank’s biggest corporate acquisition since it returned to full private ownership four years ago following the government’s £20 billion bail-out in 2008.

Talks with Embark, which was set up in 2012, emerged in May as the bank pursues a return to growth by increasing share in key markets.

Embark has more than £40bn under administration and roughly 500,000 customers across the country as it has grown through a string of major acquisitions, including Zurich’s investment and retail platform last year.

It employs more than 600 staff, mainly in Edinburgh, London and Leeds.

It competes with the likes of AJ Bell and Pensionbee, which made its London stock market debut earlier this year.

The deal heralds the arrival of Charlie Nunn next month as replacement for departed CEO Antonio Horta-Osorio who led the bank’s recovery.

The bank swung to a first-half profit and announced an interim dividend, boosted by a surging house buying market and improved economic outlook in Britain.

Lloyds posted pre-tax profits of £3.9 billion for the six months to June, ahead of the £3.1bn average of analyst forecasts compiled by the bank.

The bank had posted a first-half loss of £602 million the previous year, after setting aside billions to cover potential bad loans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lloyds declared a 0.67 pence interim dividend.

On the Embark deal, Antonio Lorenzo, chief executive, Scottish Widows and Group Director, Insurance & Wealth, Lloyds Banking Group said: “There’s an ever-growing customer demand for clear, simple and affordable financial planning and retirement products and services.

“Our acquisition of Embark will not only help us serve all of a customer’s financial needs in one place, but also sit alongside our existing partnerships which meet the more complex financial planning and investment requirements of mass-affluent and high net-worth customers through Schroders Personal Wealth and Cazenove Capital.

“Through Embark’s technology, we will be able to increase the reach of our investment offerings for customers who are happy to manage their own portfolios, through modern, easy to use technology.

“We will also be able to enhance our intermediary proposition, strengthen our offering in Retirement and modernise the way Scottish Widows works with advisers, recognising the continued value of advice.”

David Barral, chairman of Embark Group commented: “In eight short years, Embark has built one of the most respected and fastest growing digital retirement and savings businesses in the UK.

“The combination of Lloyds Banking Group’s financial strength and distribution reach, with the agility, digital capability and expertise of Embark, will provide the perfect opportunity to create a market-leading proposition for consumers, intermediaries and strategic partners.”