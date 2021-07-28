Main Menu

Lloyds expected to seal £400m deal for Embark

| July 28, 2021
Lloyds-and-Embark

A deal is expected to be announced

Lloyds Banking Group is expected to confirm the £400 million acquisition of Embark, the privately-owned savings and retirement products group, alongside tomorrow’s half-year results statement.

It will be the bank’s biggest corporate acquisition since it returned to full private ownership four years ago following the government’s £20 billion bail-out in 2008.

Talks with Embark, which was set up in 2012, emerged in May as the bank pursues a return to growth by increasing share in key markets.

Embark has more than £40bn under administration and roughly 500,000 customers across the country as it has grown through a string of major acquisitions, including Zurich’s investment and retail platform last year.

It employs more than 600 staff, mainly in Edinburgh, London and Leeds.

It competes with the likes of AJ Bell and Pensionbee, which made its London stock market debut earlier this year.

The anticipated deal, reported by Sky News, will herald the arrival of Charlie Nunn next month as replacement for departed CEO Antonio Horta-Osorio who led the bank’s recovery.

, News, Deals & Enterprise, Finance & Law, UK No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

airport queues

Quarantine dropped for US and EU travel to England

Queuing may be eased at airports Travellers from the EU and US who are fully-vaccinatedRead More

Morrisons

Morrisons’ biggest investor ‘not inclined to back bid’

The supermarket chain’s shareholders are due to vote on a takeover offer Morrisons’ future wasRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.