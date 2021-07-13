Lea succeeds Harbinson at Omega Diagnostics

Healthcare

Chris Lea is to succeed group finance director Kieron Harbinson at health testing firm Omega Diagnostics.

Mr Harbinson said he will step down from his position after 19 years of service with the Alva-based company.

Mr Lea will takeover as chief financial officer. He most recently held the same position at IndigoVision Group and was previously finance director at Superglass Holdings.

He qualified as a chartered accountant with KPMG in 1992 and has extensive public company and private equity board level experience gained within multi-national, high growth and turnaround environments. His appointment will be effective as of 30 August 2021.

Colin King, chief executive, said: “I would like to personally thank Kieron for all the support and guidance he has provided me since I joined the company. He has been a great servant to Omega and I wish him all the best in whatever he decides to do in the future.

“I would also like to welcome Chris Lea to Omega next month and look forward to working with him on the next phase of Omega’s exciting future.”