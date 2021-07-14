John Lewis and Waitrose planning to cut 1,000 jobs

Retail jobs cut

Store jobs going

John Lewis and its supermarket chain Waitrose are to cut 1,000 jobs as adapts to changing shopping habits.

The latest move is part of a plan to simplify store management and follows the closure of eight John Lewis stores earlier this year.

The company is aiming for £300million in savings by 2023.

A John Lewis Partnership spokesperson said: ‘We have announced to our partners our intention to simplify our management structures in Waitrose and John Lewis stores, which will allow us to reinvest in what matters most to our customers.’

In March, John Lewis announced it was shutting eight stores across the country – in Aberdeen, Peterborough, Sheffield and York, and four At Home stores in Ashford, Basingstoke, Chester and Tunbridge Wells.

In January the group recorded a £517million pre-tax loss for the year to January, the first ever loss in its 157-year history.

Eight stores were closed last year, including its flagship site in Birmingham and the staff (partners) were denied the annual bonus for the for the first time in nearly 70 years.

Currently there are 331 Waitrose stores and 34 John Lewis shops across the UK.

The partnership has recently invested heavily in its Edinburgh store which forms part of the new St James Quarter.