IT firm North snapped up just months after launch

Glen Williams: ‘tremendous change’

IT services and solutions provider North has been acquired by mid-market private equity investor, Livingbridge, just eight months after it was formed by specialist investment fund Aliter Capital.

North was created at the end of last year by the merger of Scotland-based Boston Networks, PEL Services, 2020 Vision Systems, Pinacl Solutions and Pinacl Global Delivery Alliance under group executive director Scott McEwan, formerly of Boston Networks.

It runs the £6 million IoT network in Scotland which is part funded by the Scottish Government

North, which has just added Data Techniques to its portfolio, has now been acquired by Livingbridge through its £1.2 billion Livingbridge 7 fund.

Data Techniques is a specialist in network infrastructure design, installation and support services and has 90 employees in the south east of England.

Glen Williams, who was brought in as chief executive for North in January, said: “The last year has seen tremendous change and growth for North and saw five businesses brought together to form an established player, well positioned to take advantage of growth opportunities.

“The acquisition of Data Techniques demonstrates our focus on building our client base and breadth of services through smart expansion and acquisitions.

“Aliter’s support and guidance has been invaluable. We are now looking forward to building on our success with Livingbridge who have recognised the potential of our business and have the expertise and knowledge that will help to drive our business forward.”