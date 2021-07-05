Ineos to invest £25m in hydrogen fund’s £250m IPO

Clean energy

Jim Ratcliffe: investing in clean energy

Ineos, the chemicals group controlled by billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe, is investing at least £25 million in the IPO of a hydrogen-dedicated investment fund.

HydrogenOne Capital Growth wants to raise £250 million via a placing and offer.

It was set up 14 months ago by JJ Traynor, a former Deutsche Bank oil and gas analyst who also worked in investor relations at Royal Dutch Shell for 12 years, and Richard Hulf, a former fund manager at Artemis and a chartered engineer.

Mr Hulf said the fund would invest in both private companies that would like help to go public, and projects that aimed to help clusters of heavy industry and transport move away from fossil fuels.

Ineos is Europe’s largest producer of hydrogen, with an annual output of around 400,000 tonnes.

The investment will give Ineos the right to appoint a non-executive director to the board of HydrogenOne and will also have co-investment rights in projects identified by the London-based company.

“The Ineos investment in HydrogenOne will help to accelerate and diversify Ineos’s existing clean hydrogen strategy,” said Brian Gilvary, executive chairman of Ineos’s energy business. “It marks the beginning of another substantial and long-term partnership, opening new windows into the clean hydrogen world for Ineos.”

HydrogenOne said it will be the first UK-listed investment company to focus on hydrogen assets and exclude fossil fuel producers.

A prospectus in connection with the issue is expected to be published shortly. Panmure Gordon serves as sponsor, financial adviser and joint bookrunner and Kepler Cheuvreux acts as joint bookrunner.