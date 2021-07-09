Incremental adding a client a week to lift revenue

Digital growth

Neil Logan: ‘excellent fit’

Incremental Group, the digital transformation company, said it was adding more than one client a week as it reported a 25% increase in revenue to £16.2m and an uplift in EBITDA to £2.5m.

With the acquisition of Redspire, its third acquisition, the enlarged group enjoyed pro forma revenue of £19.3m and EBITDA of £3.4m.

The acquisition, coupled with steady organic growth, has brought the group’s current headcount to 200.

Incremental said the latest figures keep it on target to create more than 600 jobs, revenues of £75m and deliver an EBITDA of £15m.

Incremental’s CEO and co-founder Neil Logan said: “Redspire has proved to be an excellent fit for Incremental Group.

“Our focus is on ensuring that Redspire continues to deliver for clients, retaining its agility and focus whilst bringing increased scale and technical breadth to the wider group.”