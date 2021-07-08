Main Menu

Hutcheon Mearns boosts team in expansion move

| July 8, 2021

New recruits: Tina Maguire and Peter Stuart

Finance advisory specialist Hutcheon Mearns is expanding into Dundee and Angus, adding two key hires to support increased demand.

The move is part of the Aberdeen firm’s plans to grow across the UK in the next three years.

Tina Maguire joins the team as resourcing manager. With nearly 40 years of experience in banking and finance recruitment, she specialises in recruiting for finance and accounting roles in Dundee and the surrounding areas across all industry sectors.

Peter Stuart has taken up the position of non-executive adviser.  Following a diverse career in the international oil and gas sector beginning in the 1980s, he currently serves as the chairman of Montrose Port Authority, chief executive of Montrose Football Club and an operating partner of private equity firm SCF Partners.

They join Rick Clark, who has been a non-executive adviser since 2016.

Managing director, Craig Hutcheon, said: “With an increasing share of business coming from financial hubs across the UK and beyond, there are encouraging signs that we are well-positioned to capitalise on our specialism beyond our local area.”

