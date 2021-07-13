Hotel project in Edinburgh brought to market

Conversion plan

Osborne House has consent for a hotel

A former office building close to Haymarket in Edinburgh, which has planning consent for transformation into a hotel, has been brought to market.

Osborne House is the latest planned conversion in the city by York-based S Harrison Developments. It redeveloped Buchan House in St Andrew Square for Malmaison’s boutique hotel brand, and has also been behind new-build student accommodation projects.

S Harrison acquired the four-storey Morris and Steedman-designed Osborne House in West Coates in 2018.

The proposal to convert the 1970s-built block into a 157-bedroom hotel was approved a year later. At the time there was concern that conversions were reducing the amount of office stock available, but the work from home phenomenon may see more offices turned to other purposes.

S Harrison, Christie & Co and Ryden now want to work with potential end user operators and investors to deliver a turnkey solution for Osborne House on either a lease or alternatively, heritable terms.

Ann Scott, managing director at S Harrison Developments, said: “Edinburgh is a city we are very pleased to be working in again. We always approach the development process from a collaborative perspective.”

Jon Patrick, head of leisure & development at Christie & Co added: “Edinburgh hospitality development opportunities are relatively few and far between and having a property with the benefit of an existing planning consent is therefore a bonus.

“Over the last few years we have witnessed an increase in the number of both domestic and international aparthotel and serviced apartment brands targeting expansion in the UK. This particular segment of the hospitality sector has fared well during the pandemic, and we envisage strong demand from extended stay operators as well as a wide variety of select service brands.”