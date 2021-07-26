Ryanair losses deepen | Iomart adds to board

Daily Business Live

9.30am: London opens lower

The FTSE 100 kicked off the new week in the red, taking its cue from Asia (see below). The index was trading off its low, but still down 25.2 points at 7,002.38.

“The FTSE 100 faltered… after mixed trading in Asia overnight linked to a further crackdown by China on its technology sector,” says AJ Bell financial analyst Danni Hewson.

“This set a downbeat tone to what could be a defining week for the markets as some of the biggest US companies report their second quarter earnings and the US Federal Reserve delivers its latest update on interest rates and financial stimulus.

“That meeting on Wednesday isn’t expected to see any rate increase but could see at least the suggestion of a tapering of support for the economy as the Fed weighs inflation risks.

“A second estimate of US GDP for the second quarter will also draw attention later in the week, while several big UK companies are set to report, including the banks.

“Expectations for the UK banking sector have been lifted in recent weeks by a strong showing from their American cousins and the decision to give them the green light to start paying dividends again. These heightened expectations could be tough to match.”

7am: Heathrow losses

The UK is losing cargo and tourism income as European competitors seize advantage of less restrictive travel, according to Britain’s biggest airport.

Cargo volume at Heathrow remains 18% down on pre-pandemic levels, while Frankfurt and Schiphol are up by 9%.

7am: Ryanair losses widen

Ryanair has seen its losses after tax deepen in the first quarter to €273m.

That compared with a net loss of €185m a year earlier for the Dublin-based carrier that flies mainly throughout Europe.

In a statement with figures for the three months to 30 June, chief executive Michael O’Leary said: “Covid-19 continued to wreak havoc on our business during the first quarter with most Easter flights cancelled and a slower-than-expected easing of EU government travel restrictions into May and June.”

Costs more than doubled, offsetting a near trebling of revenues as traveller numbers soared to 8.1 million from just half-a-million a year earlier.

Ryanair said it was experiencing a “strong rebound of pent up travel demand into August and September”, which it expects to continue into the second half of its financial year.

7am: Iomart hire

Scottish cloud computing firm iomart Group has appointed Andrew Taylor as a non-executive director with effect from 1 August.

Mr Taylor has more than 25 years’ experience in the telecommunications industry in the UK and internationally. He is the CEO of Gamma Communications, a provider of unified communication services to the business market in Western Europe.

Global markets

London was likely to take its cue from subdued Asian main markets where the mood has been hit by China’s continued clampdown on technology companies.

The Shanghai Composite was off 2.4% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped 3.2%.

It marked a quick shift in sentiment after Wall Street’s record close last week.

Despite Covid concerns in Japan the Nikkei 225 traded 1% higher.