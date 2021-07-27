Gym for Skypark | homes on college site | logistics unit let

Property round-up

Energie Fitness is opening its sixth centre in Scotland

Skypark has announced that énergie Fitness has signed a 10-year lease on the 16,000 sq ft lower ground floor at 54 Finnieston Square, Glasgow.

The pre-launch is under way with the opening of the club expected in mid-August.

Announcing the sixth énergie Fitness to open in Scotland, managing director Matt Roberts said 16 jobs will be created.

Skypark’s strategic lettings advisor Angela Higgins of Resonance Capital said: “énergie Fitness is a welcome addition to our business location and complements the new Platinum CyclingScore cycling facilities, and our physiotherapy and massage clinics.”

Stephen Ellis, senior investment manager at Federated Hermes, said: “Business locations have the capacity to not only offer traditional office space but to also host an array of facilities and services that support the lifestyles and wellbeing of tenants.”

Homes for college site

College buildings will be retained

A residential, retail and leisure development is proposed on the site of the former Madras College campus on Kilrymont Road, St Andrews.

The College’s former site was marketed for sale by Fife Council for development purposes.

Proposals from Scotsman Developments include the retention and re-use of existing listed school buildings.

As part of Fife Council’s Building Fife’s Future programme, a new £55 million state-of-the-art purpose built Madras College building has been completed on a site at Langlands.

In addition to the Kilrymont proposals, the College’s South Street site was acquired by the University of St Andrews as part of the deal for the new school.

Logistics unit sub-let

Last unit let at Atlas

Avison Young has let the last vacant unit Eurocentral on behalf of its client Hermes.

Clipper Logistics is the new occupier of Atlas on Dovecote Road, after subleasing the facility from Hermes.

The unit is a modern, standalone high-bay distribution facility, comprising a two-storey office, with six drive-in loading doors and a large surfaced yard.

The £200 million development off the M8 in North Lanarkshire is home to businesses such as Amazon, Eddie Stobart, XPO, Wincanton and Lidl UK.