Green training for hotels ahead of COP26

Hospitality plan

Hamish Sherlock: potential for impact

A ‘green training’ provider has been appointed to ensure all official accommodation for guests, delegates and support staff at COP26 in Glasgow is in line with climate change credentials.

MCI Global, the official hotel partner for COP26, and the Greater Glasgow Hotel Association have selected Fifty Shades Greener to oversee all COP26 accommodation.

Fifty Shades Greener will teach businesses how to measure, manage and reduce their energy, water and waste consumption. They have supported several Irish hotels to become carbon neutral and are confident Scottish hotels can also achieve net zero.

Hamish Sherlock, head of Fifty Shades Greener in the UK, said: “With over 166 accommodation providers registered with MCI Global, there is a lot of potential to make an impact on the nation’s carbon emissions.

“The UN Climate Summit aims to achieve global net zero by mid-century and thankfully many of Scotland’s hotels are already working to achieve this. Whether they are taking their first steps towards becoming greener or are already green leaders, we look forward to working with them.”

Richard Torriani, a vice president at MCI Global, said: “Together with Fifty Shades Greener and Hamish Sherlock we see a world in transition, where people need to meet online and face-to-face to develop solutions to the world’s most significant challenges.”

Glasgow will host the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) from 31 October to 12 November.

The summit will bring parties together to accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

The UK is committed to working with all countries and joining forces with civil society, companies and people on the frontline of climate change to inspire climate action ahead of COP26.

