Green supplies deliver rise in firm’s revenue

Behaviour change

Directors Cain Fleming and Rukhsar Ahmed

A sustainable logistics company has announced better than expected profits for the last year which it attributes to rising home deliveries and a desire by SMEs to turn their supply chains green.

Green Fulfilment, based in Glasgow, reported a 197% rise in revenue to £5.3 million for the year to the end of April 2021 compared to £1.7m in the same period in 2020. Pre-tax profit rose by 55%.

The company attributes its success to the rise in home delivery during the pandemic and the conscious choices by SMEs and consumers to shop in a greener fashion.

Green Fulfilment is the global partner for household brands such as Carbon Theory, the skincare brand founded by Apprentice star Phillip Taylor and stocked in Boots and on Beauty Bay.

It also works with up-and-coming game-changers such as Glasgow-based Rapscallion, and Beauty Kitchen, which is a cruelty free beauty brand.

A recent UPS study found that 85% of respondents took a retailer’s choice of fulfilment partner and their green credentials into consideration. Moreover, some 41% said that this sustainable fulfilment would influence their purchasing decisions.

Rukhsar Ahmed, commercial director, said: “We take these results as a sign of change in consumer behaviour.

“While fulfilment services in general have performed well due to people in lockdown getting products delivered, we see the sheer scale of businesses and consumers choosing to pair sustainable practices and convenience as a positive step for us and the climate.

“Consumers ultimately set the rules of the market and these results show that businesses like ours who put green practices first stand to do well as consumers do the same.”

Green Fulfilment aims to make its warehouse operations completely paperless in the second quarter of 2021 and increase the use of compostable and non-plastic packaging from 65% at present to 90%.