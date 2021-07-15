Glasgow builder Titan Homes in administration

Firm collapses

Proposed flats in Partick

Property developer Titan Homes has fallen into administration after a period of financial difficulties.

The Glasgow-based company has appointed Ian Wright and Scott Milne of business advisory firm Quantuma to handle its affairs.

Administration allowed a secured lender to take control of a residential development in Meadow Road, Partick where Titan had plans to construct 45 apartments.

Quantuma is now actively seeking a sale to a developer to take the project forward.