Firm collapses

Glasgow builder Titan Homes in administration

July 15, 2021

Proposed flats in Partick

Property developer Titan Homes has fallen into administration after a period of financial difficulties.

The Glasgow-based company has appointed Ian Wright and Scott Milne of business advisory firm Quantuma to handle its affairs.

Administration allowed a secured lender to take control of a residential development in Meadow Road, Partick where Titan had plans to construct 45 apartments.

Quantuma is now actively seeking a sale to a developer to take the project forward.

