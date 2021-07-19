Main Menu

More deals likely

Gilson Gray acquires Westbourne Wealth Management

| July 19, 2021
Steve Herkes

Steve Herkes: ‘we expect to announce further acquisitions’

Gilson Gray Financial Management (GGFM) has acquired Glasgow-based financial services provider Westbourne Wealth Management.

Richard Smith, the former owner of Westbourne, joins the firm as a financial adviser.

GGFM is a senior partner practice of St James’s Place Wealth Management and Westbourne also operates under the St James’s Place umbrella.  

This latest move means that former Westbourne clients will continue to have access to investment options and back office functions. 

Steve Herkes, managing director of GGFM, said: “Under Richard Smith’s stewardship, Westbourne has seen rapid growth since its formation in 2019, successfully building a strong client bank.

“Our ambition is to become one of the largest investment businesses in Scotland and we expect to announce further acquisitions later this year.”

