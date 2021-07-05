Gig economy platform Gigged.AI seeking £1m

Talent boost

Better connections (left to right): Angela Brown, Rich Wilson, Craig Short and John Brodie

A company using AI technology to source and hire digital staff in the gig economy is seeking £1 million to develop its product.

The founders of Gigged.AI, Rich Wilson and Craig Short, are aiming to take on larger players in a market that McKinsey estimates will total $2.7 trillion by 2025.

CEO Mr Wilson, formerly a senior executive with Gartner and a current board member with the The Data Lab, said: “After a decade spent in leadership roles in HR and staffing, I knew technology could vastly improve the on-boarding of on-demand talent.

“The whole dynamic has shifted even further since the pandemic, and we’ve been able to take our vision through to market entry because of the hard work of our chief technology officer Craig Short and his team. “

Gigged.AI received funding in 2020 from Innovate UK, going on to receive the top rating from the innovation agency against over 1,500 other completed projects.

In March, John Brodie was appointed as Gigged.AI’s non-executive chairman and the company is now targeting an investment round of up to £1 million to support ongoing product development, grow its team and open an office in London.

Mr Brodie founded Aquila Insight in 2012, building the data analytics specialist ahead of its acquisition by US marketing agency Merkle in 2017.

He said: “The future of work and the gig economy are hot topics right now and Gigged.AI is an innovative product with huge growth potential. The team has achieved a lot in a short space of time, and I’m excited to help support Rich, Craig and the team through their next phase of growth.”

In January, Angela Brown, formerly finance director at Symphonic Software, acquired by Ping in November 2020, was appointed as Gigged.AI’s CFO.

In addition to hiring over ten additional people to the Gigged.AI team before the end of the year, the company is also planning to launch an internal talent marketplace product for larger enterprises by the beginning of 2022.