Gary Walker Wealth Management in Dons deal

Financial planning

Aberdeen players Ross McCrorie (left) and Joe Lewis (right) with Gary Walker

Gary Walker Wealth Management has signed a multi-year partnership with Aberdeen Football Club, becoming its first official financial planning partner.

GWWM will work collaboratively with the club to advise staff, players and the community.

Managing director Gary Walker said: “AFC and Gary Walker Wealth Management hold similar corporate values that are the foundation of this partnership.

“How the Club supported the local community through the pandemic and the exciting plans they are now putting in place for the future really marries up with how we support local businesses and individuals in our community to plan for a successful future.”

“After such a difficult period during Covid I wanted to step up my support for the Club to help them fulfil their ambitions.

“We will also be working closely with Aberdeen FC Community Trust to deliver financial education in their partner schools. We believe this type of learning is crucial for young people in their pursuit of a bright and successful future.”

AFC commercial director, Rob Wicks, is buoyed to see a valued commercial partner increase its support of the Club. He said: “Gary has been a long-time supporter over many years so to formalise his association with AFC into an official partnership was the natural evolution of our relationship.

“We know how important future planning is to achieve success and having GWWM on board as a key partner to support us will only strengthen our ambitions to grow the Club on and off the pitch.”